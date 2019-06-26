|
Gary D. Trabka
Naples - Gary D. Trabka, age 64, of Naples, FL, passed away on June 18, 2019 after a short but hard fight against hepatocellular cancer.
Gary and his wife, Louise (Fafard), were married for 41 years. He was a loving and dedicated father to his three children, Kimberly Kilfoyle (Brian Kilfoyle), Carolyn Trabka-Graham (Colin Graham), and David Trabka, and was a beloved "Grampy" to his three grandchildren, Jack, Wyatt, and Ryleigh. Gary was born to Joseph and Elizabeth Trabka and was raised in Shelton, CT with his two brothers, Joseph Jr. Trabka and Wayne Trabka.
Gary graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in Economics from the University of Connecticut and later earned an M.B.A. from Columbia University. He and Louise raised their family in Montclair, NJ, before relocating to Naples, FL and spending summers on the Jersey Shore.
Gary spent his career at Prudential and Oaktree Capital Management; he was fortunate to retire young, which left him the opportunity to do the things that he loved: spend time with family, travel the world, and take pictures - preferably all at the same time. He loved the outdoors and spent hours exploring new cities and places. Gary was selfless with his time and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. He especially never shied away from the countless hours of playing on the floor with his grandkids.
A celebration of life for Gary will be held the weekend of July 20th; for additional details, please send a short email to [email protected] In lieu of flowers/gifts/cards, please consider making a donation to House, a place that afforded Gary the opportunity to spend his remaining days in a way he most enjoyed: outdoors with family (give.caredimensions.org).
Published in Naples Daily News on June 26, 2019