Gary Edward Dewel, 77, died peacefully in his home beside his wife, Diana, on October 26, 2019. Gary was born in Kalamazoo, MI, moved to Hapeville, GA where he met his first wife Margaret and graduated from Georgia State University in 1964. Gary began his career in management at Ford Motor Company. Gary went on to spend 35 years in extensive supply chain and change management positions at Ford Motor, International Harvester, Navistar, Monsanto, and Solutia. In 1999, he retired from Solutia as the Vice President Supply Chain & Corporate Officer. Gary survived Margaret's 2008 passing and remarried Diana in 2012 where they retired to Marco Island, FL. He was an avid golfer, reader, and entertainer. Gary enjoyed travel, time with his children, and grandchildren. Gary was a humble man, with impeccable principles, who positively impacted the lives of everyone who was lucky enough to know him. Gary loved to meet people. One of his greatest joys was striking up a conversation and making a new friend. He enjoyed robust conversations centered around politics and religion. Gary is predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Annetta Dewel, and first wife Margaret. Left to cherish his memory and continue his legacy are his wife of 7 years, Diana; his brother, Steve, his two daughters; Christine and husband Tim, Julia and husband Will; his grandchildren, Charlie, Sam, Ellie, Katie, and Owen. When Gary married Diana he felt blessed because his family gained stepchildren and step grandchildren. We will be celebrating Gary's journey through life on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church with a reception at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew's House 2601 Airport Road South, Naples, Florida 34112 Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home, Marco Island, Fl.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019