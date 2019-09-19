|
|
Gary M. Mighell
Naples - Gary M. Mighell, 39 of Naples died unexpectedly Sept. 16, 2019. Gary was formerly from Walpole, MA and Los Angeles, CA. He loved acting and writing and had been cast in several movies and commercials. Gary is survived by his Parents, Gary Mighell, and Betty Ann Murphy, both of Naples. He is also survived by his half siblings, Tyler and Lisa Mighell, Paris Beach, and Michelle Cook, and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 20, at 1:30pm at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5301 Rattlesnake Hammock Road. Donations in his name may be made to the David Lawrence Center. Online condolences may be left at. www.fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019