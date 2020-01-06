Services
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Franklin, TN
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Franklin, TN
Franklin - CDR Geithmann is the son of the late Frances and Melvin Geithmann and is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Suzanna Gordon (Dr. Jon Gordon) and brothers, Joe Geithmann, Melvin Geithmann; sister, Pat Wolfe. A funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Philip Catholic Church, Franklin, TN, with a visitation one hour prior to Mass. Reception to follow in fellowship hall. Memorials may take the form of donations to the Naval Historical Foundation, 1306 Dahlgren Ave. SE #2, Washington, DC 20374 or Boy Scout Troop 137, 406 Newbary Ct. Franklin, TN. 37069 in loving memory of Gary Geithmann. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
