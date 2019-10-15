|
|
Gary Tilden Terwilliger went home to be with his Savior on October 5, 2019, after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer. He was born on October 31, 1947, to Paul Edward and Bernice Weckerly Terwilliger. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Barth Terwilliger whom he married on November 4, 1972. He is also survived by his four children: Kristine (Burt) Whitenight of Bradenton, FL, Kenneth (Julie) Terwilliger of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Gary (Imelda) Terwilliger of Bonita Springs, FL, and Keith (Stephanie) Terwilliger of Lehigh Acres, Fl and 11 grandchildren; Amber, Jacob, and Sienna Whitenight, Kenneth, Emily, Elizabeth, Gabriel, Angela, and Zaine Terwilliger, Taylor Cable and Christopher Sparks, He is also survived by 4 siblings; Margaret Radaker of Bonita Springs, FL, John (Sue) Terwilliger of Prescott, AZ, Charles (Helen) of East Aurora, NY and Thomas (Linda) of Inwood, WV. He was predeceased by both parents and a sister, Marilyn Eaton and a brother, Rodney Terwilliger. In 1966 he enlisted in the Army. From 1968 to 1969 he served in Viet Nam as a helicopter mechanic. Born in NY he moved to Florida in 1972 and began his own business, Terwilliger Masonry and Concrete, Inc. In 2001 he left Florida and retired to Pennsylvania where he began to do some farming. He was faithful to his Savior serving him at Bethel Baptist Church in Sligo, Pa and formerly at Gospel Baptist Church in Bonita Springs, FL A memorial service will be held on October 19, 2019, at 4:00 at Gospel Baptist Church.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019