Gary Werner Hamann
April 1, 1942 - April 17, 2020
78, of Naples, Florida. Formally of Sherborn, Natick, Charlestown, Dennis and Wellfleet, Massachusetts. Gary passed on April 17th after a courageous battle with dementia. He is predeceased by the love of his life, Joan (White) Hamann who passed October 1, 2019 and his late son, "Paulie". Devoted father of Elizabeth (Hamann) Parrish of Dover and her husband, David Parrish; Amy Hamann of Natick and her significant other, Shawn Daley. Gary was a loving grandfather, fondly remembered as "Poppy" to Paul, Nicole and Sarah Parrish of Dover. Son of the late Werner and Wilma (Schliwald) Hamann. Brother to Ken Hamann of Michigan. He is survived by nieces Kelly, Tracy and Kerri as well as sister-in-law, Susan.
Gary earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Math from the University of Michigan. He had a successful career, proudly working at Polaroid Corporation for 27 years. Initially employed as a manufacturing engineer in the Camera Division, he retired as Senior Director of Electronics Imaging Systems. He was a former member of the Board of Directors of the Polaroid Retirees Association. Gary and Joan split their retirement years between Cape Cod and Naples. Gary enjoyed several interests, which included boating with friends and family on the Cape. He was an accomplished golfer and was truly his happiest on the course. Gary was a founding officer and secretary of the Island Walk Men's Golf League. Gary also enjoyed woodworking. He made furniture for his grandchildren and more recently birdhouses that will be treasured forever. Gary was a man of integrity. All that knew him, held him in the highest regard. His friendships spanned generations. He was a simple man who loved spending time with his family more than anything. He was generous with his time, kind, mild mannered and had a gentle smile.
To honor their love for each other, a joint Celebration of Life service for Joan and Gary will be held at a later date at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home in Natick.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020