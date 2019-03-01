|
|
Gary William Goodman
Naples, FL
Gary William Goodman beloved
husband of Jennifer (nee Stilson).
Cherished son of Tom and the late
Sandra (nee Safier) Goodman. Brother of Katy and Laura Goodman. Son in law of Ginger and William Stilson.
Private family services were held at the Lake View Mausoleum. Family requests no vistation. Friends who wish may contribute in Gary's memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and sent to the attention of: Rosa M. Mayorga, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute & Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02445-7226.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019