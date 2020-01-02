Resources
Gayle Irene Novak

Gayle Irene Novak Obituary
Gayle Irene Novak

Forest Lake, MN - Loving Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec., 30, 2019. Preceded by husband, William; survived by children, Jason, Phillip (Joann), Paul (Susan), Chirstopher (Wendy), Lisa (Paul) Coffman; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Gayle's life 1 PM Sat., Jan., 4th with visitation beginning at 11 AM at Forest Hills United Methodist, 1790 11th St., Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to the Northwoods Humane Society or Forest Hills United Methodist Church.

Roberts Family Funeral Home 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
