Gayle Irene Novak
Forest Lake, MN - Loving Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec., 30, 2019. Preceded by husband, William; survived by children, Jason, Phillip (Joann), Paul (Susan), Chirstopher (Wendy), Lisa (Paul) Coffman; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Gayle's life 1 PM Sat., Jan., 4th with visitation beginning at 11 AM at Forest Hills United Methodist, 1790 11th St., Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to the Northwoods Humane Society or Forest Hills United Methodist Church.
