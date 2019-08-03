|
|
Gayle Spinner Larimer
Naples - Gayle Spinner Larimer, 82, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 at Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida. She was born in Sparta, Wisconsin, the daughter of the Reverend Ralph J. and Gayle Spinner. Gayle was an active member of the Episcopal Church throughout her life and worshiped at Trinity by the Cove in Naples.
Gayle served more than 25 years in various capacities at the David Lawrence Center in Naples, all the while providing care, love and support to those that needed it.
Gayle was an avid reader, full of life, and a lover of animals. She loved her family and provided similar love to those she brought into her nest as a surrogate mother. She was twinkly, full of laughter, quick with a smile and always up for any adventure. Gayle was loved by all she encountered. She will be missed by her friends, her family and all she touched with her love and compassion.
Gayle is survived by her children Jane E. Larimer of Arlington, Virginia and Peter M. Larimer of Durham, New Hampshire, and their spouses Trevor Francis and Joanne Crudele. Gayle is also survived by her beloved 2-year-old Havanese Amos, who has taken up residence in Arlington under Jane's care alongside dogs Declan and Petunia.
Gayle was passionate about charity and giving back to the community. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in Gayle's memory to the Shy Wolf Sanctuary at www.shywolfsanctuary.org and Habitat For Humanity of Collier County.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019