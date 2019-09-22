|
Gene R. Ashbrook
Bonita Springs - Gene R. Ashbrook 78, of Bonita Springs died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his residence. Gene was born December 21, 1940 in Grand Junction, MI a son of the late Harland R. and Norma F. (Shugars) Ashbrook. A former resident of Bloomingdale, MI, Gene moved to Bonita Springs in 1979.
Gene spent over 50 years in the construction field building numerous churches, Cape Coral Waterpark and over 125 homes in Southwest Florida. Prior to construction, he worked as a meat processor and at Everett Piano in South Haven, Michigan. Also a bartender for a local business alongside Sue.
He was an avid hunter and a member of the Conservation Club. Gene loved fishing and spending time in nature.
Survivors include his loving daughter, Shelly M. Ellis and her husband, Butch of Grand Junction, MI, one son, A. Scott Ashbrook of Bonita Springs, FL; his brother, Harland "Bud" Ashbrook and his wife, Marjorie of Bloomingdale, MI, four loving grandchildren, Christopher (Amy) Ellis of Lawton, MI, Justin (Krystal) Ellis of Bloomington, MI, Devin (Jessica Crawford) Ellis of Bloomington, MI and Cory Ashbrook of Bonita Springs, FL and 3 great-grandchildren, Riley, Hunter and Madisyn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Susanne M. Ashbrook who died on March 9, 2014. They were married for 54 years.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Gene's life will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 Tamiami Tr. So., Bonita Springs with Rev. Dr. Bob N. Wallace, officiating.
