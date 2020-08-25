Geoffrey Waterworth
Naples - Geoffrey Waterworth joined MaeBelle Waterworth & ChristopherJames Vaught in heaven. He is survived by his son, John (Roberta) Waterworth, his daughter Linda Waterworth (Thomas) Vaught, his daughter, Nancy Waterworth; his granddaughter Laura Waterworth, his grandson Brian ( Chrystle) Waterworth, his grandson Geoff Vaught; his great grandkids, Ellianna, Lillian & Isaiah Waterworth. He had a fabulous life, which he lived with class & dignity for 95yrs. May he Rest In Peace. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Avow Hospice or the Disabled Veterans.