George A. Ferdinand
Naples - George Arthur Ferdinand has gone to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Lenora E. Kreyenbuhl Ferdinand, and the father of the late Mary Joanne Ferdinand. He was born on March 27, 1928 the youngest son of John P. and Kate (Beisinger) Ferdinand of Wheeling, West Virginia. George was predeceased by brothers Frances E. and John L. Ferdinand, and sisters Laura Marie Weisal, Irene E. Ferdinand, and Vera Skaggs. Several nieces and nephews survive him.
He served for two years in the US Army during the Korean War. Following military service he graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in mechanical engineering. George had a Registered Professional Engineering License with the state of West Virginia and retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways as a Bridge Engineer.
Lenora and George lived their entire life in Wheeling until they became permanent residents of Naples, Florida in 2002. George loved to play tennis, golf, and ski. After retiring, he enjoyed playing tennis in the USTA Senior Tournaments. He thought it was so great to ski the mountains of the Eastern and Western United States as well as the Austrian Alps.
A practicing Catholic all his life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 625 111th Ave N, Naples, FL on Thursday, August 1st at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Wheeling, West Virginia at a later date.
At George's request, no flowers please, prayers only. Thank you.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 28, 2019