George A. Pearce



George A. Pearce passed away at the age of 79 July 31 2019.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years Barbara Wagner Pearce, 2 daughters, 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandson.



George was an avid car enthusiast, he restored cars, built cars and was, a member of Corvettes of Naples for 17 years.



Private Internment Maplewood Cemetery Norwich, Ct. July 31 2020









