George Arthur Lugert
Naples, FL
1926 to 2019
US Army Air Force Veteran of World War II
Born in 1926, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. George was a professional Engineer who retired in 1988 after a long and impressive career with IBM.
George was an avid golfer who enjoyed many years playing golf in Naples.
George will be remembered by his many friends as a kind and gentle man.
Private Burial will be observed.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 5, 2019