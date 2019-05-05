Services
George Arthur Lugert


George Arthur Lugert

Naples, FL

1926 to 2019

US Army Air Force Veteran of World War II

Born in 1926, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. George was a professional Engineer who retired in 1988 after a long and impressive career with IBM.

George was an avid golfer who enjoyed many years playing golf in Naples.

George will be remembered by his many friends as a kind and gentle man.

Private Burial will be observed.

Arrangements under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., located at 866 99th Avenue N, Naples, FL 34108. 239-596-5288 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Naples Daily News on May 5, 2019
