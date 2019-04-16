|
|
George G. Johnston
Naples, FL
A long time resident of Grey Oaks Country Club in Naples, Florida, George G. Johnston distinguished himself both in business, military service and in his dedication to public service. He and his beloved wife, Nancy, were married on August 13, 1955 and raised a family that has grown to include two children, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren.
George Gustin Johnston was born on January 11, 1932 in Anderson, Indiana to George W. Johnston and Irene Gustin Johnston on January 11, 1932. He was preceded in death by sister Jane Johnston Sheryak Davey of Detroit Lakes, MN.
A 1950 graduate of Anderson High School, in 1954 George received a B.S. degree in Business Management from
Indiana University, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Upon graduation George enlisted in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and advanced to the rank of First Lieutenant before being
honorably discharged in March 1962.
He joined the Delco-Remy Division (Anderson, IN) of General Motors Corporation in 1957, and served there in several positions, including Works Manager, until 1979. George also served as General Manager of General Motors' Inland Division (Dayton, OH) from 1979-1981; General Manager of General Motors' Harrison Radiator Division (Lockport, NY) from 1981-1985; General Manager of General Motors'
Central Foundry Division (Saginaw, MI) from 1985-1991 and was promoted to Vice President of General Motors (Dayton, OH) from 1991 until his retirement in 1994.
While employed at General Motors George attended The University of Chicago as well as Harvard Business School. He also served on the Board of Trustees for Indiana State University; Syracuse University; Sinclair Community
College; Dayton's Miami Valley Hospital; the Board of
General Motors of France; Board of Directors of Executive Club of Southwest Florida; Lifetime Member of Automobile Hall of Fame; Honorary Member of the National Aviation Hall of Fame; Chairman of the Board for the National Competitive Center; Outstanding Citizen of Lockport, NY and Saginaw,Michigan; Saginaw Scouting Council; Lifetime Member of 3rd Marine Corps Division; Chairman for the United Way of Niagara County, NY; Member of the NAACP; and Chairman for the National Center for Industrial Competitiveness.
He was a member of Naples Community Church in Naples, FL and 32nd Degree Mason and the Scottish Rite.
A loving family man, George is survived by his wife Nancy, son Robert of Nashville, TN; son Mark and wife Caron of Oakwood, OH and six grandchildren: Alan; Alexa (Olson) and husband Will; Brenton; Carson; Colby and Jack as well as two great grandchildren, Annabelle Johnston, Everett Olson and nephew Scott Sheryak.
George enjoyed life to its fullest and enjoyed raising his three Keeshonds (Erik, Teddy and Wolfie) and traveling the world. He shall be remembered for his positive attitude toward life and commitment to advancing the goals of
others around him. It is said that history is preserved through the stories people remember and pass onto others. George G. Johnston's legacy will be richly remembered by the stories others will lovingly share about him through the years to come.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday April 27th at 4:00PM at the Naples Community Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Naples Community Church or St. Matthews House, Naples, Florida.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019