George Greenling



11/16/1941 - 5/24/2020



George Greenling, age 78 and a long time resident of Naples/Bonita Springs, FL for over 45+ years passed away in the comfort of his home with close immediate family in Bonita Springs, FL on 5/24/2020. Born and raised in Philadelphia/Langhorne, PA he is survived by his beloved family - Daughter Colleen Greenling; son Dan (Ladonna) Greenling; Daughter Noreen (Michael) Jutkiewicz; Daughter Gerri (Ron) Baban; son Brian Greenling; Daughter Eva (Paul) Greenling (Hoge); Son Timothy Mitchell; Sister Barbara (Gerald) Shirey (PA); Brother William (Lynn) Greenling (NJ); Brother Arthur (Renee) Greenling (FL); Brother of the late Robert and Ruth Greenling; GRANDCHILDREN Tiffany Greenling; Daniel (Kerry) Greenling; Michael (Kayla) Jutkiewicz; Jason Jutkiewicz; Jake Rossetti; Kelly (Joseph) Baban/Serici (NJ); Brittany Baban (NJ); Alex Greenling; Damon, Dominic and Lucas Hoge; Madison and Nicholas Mitchell and GREAT GRANDCHILDREN: Corban and Castin Lund; Alexa and Gavin Greenling; Chase and Connor Jutkiewicz; Ava Serici (NJ), numerous nieces and nephews, the current love of his life Marsha Ullrich and many friends.



George spent his life as an Insurance Agent with top honors with Northwestern Mutual and then a career as Sales Manager and VP of Greenling Roofing with a roofing career in Collier County for over 45+ years. An active member of the American Legion and the Eagles Club in honor of his deceased father George J Greenling who had an Honorable Discharge as Private First Class Army Veteran in WWII. His most favorite times were spent with family, golfing, boating, fishing, playing poker and collecting cars and coins, taking road trips with his gal, hanging out with his friends and family at the Swamp Buggy races watching his son and grandson race, and being an Optimist Club basketball coach for years in Naples FL. An avid attendee of his childrens' basketball games and was always known as "Coach" for many years. He was a humorist and prankster leaving many stories for us to tell but was always there when you needed something or advice. Often known as the BOSS, he always had a lending ear when you had any problems or needed help.



George will be rested at the Fort Lauderdale Memorial Park with his deceased wife Dr. Cherry Lynn Greenling with limited family visitation due to current mandatory state restrictions.



Relatives and friends are welcome to participate in his Celebration of Life which will be held in Naples, FL at a future date to be determined. Please watch for an announcement on social media.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions referencing George's name may be made to the American Legion Bonita Springs, FL Post #303, 27678 Imperial Shores Blvd., Bonita Springs, FL 34134.



Thanks for all the fun memories Dad and may you rest in peace. We all love and will miss you BOSS!









