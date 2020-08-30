George Jackson "Jack" Palmer, Jr.
Naples - George Jackson "Jack" Palmer, Jr., 60, of Naples, Fl passed away suddenly in his sleep at home on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He had been a resident of Naples for the past 29 years after moving from New York City to marry his wife, Sue. Jack was born May 24, 1960 in Scuba, MS, the son of Rev. Jack Palmer, Sr and the late Gloria (Bearse) Palmer.
In addition to his mother, Jack was predeceased by his brother, David Palmer and his nephew Shannon Palmer. He is survived by his loving wife, Sue, of 28 years. He is lovingly remembered by his father, Rev. Jack Sr.; brothers, Gary (Marilyn) and Paul (Connie) and many nieces and nephews.
Jack grew up in Kentucky and Tennessee graduating from Georgetown College with a Fine Arts Degree where he performed in many plays at the Actors Theater of Louisville and continued his Graduate acting studies at University of Washington in Seattle.
Jack was an accomplished actor throughout his younger years working on a soap opera and doing commercials in NYC and later gave up acting to pursue a very successful career in computers, working for Fischer International, Inc., On Demand Software, Seagate Software and Veritas Software, eventually owning his own software company and selling it to retire at the age of 48. He spent his retirement years enjoying golf and volunteering for Special Olympics
Florida, as well as mentoring many of his former employees and family members with their business careers. He will be sorely missed by all.
Due to the current health crisis, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jack's name to Special Olympics
Florida - Collier County, P.O. Box 2646, Bonita Springs, FL 34133.
