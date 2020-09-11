George Jacob Schroll, Jr.



Marco Island - April 17, 1929 - September 9, 2020



George was born at his parents' home in Jersey City, NJ and he wanted to die in his own home and George achieved his wish. When George turned ninety-one years old he was thankful to have lived as long as his mother. George died in his own house on the evening of September 9, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends. George was thankful that he was able to work in two of the most exciting and beautiful cities in the world, Bangkok and Manhattan. George spent his entire working career at Colgate Palmolive. George created a manufacturing plant in Bangkok, Thailand from the ground up. Through Colgate Palmolive George spent a great deal of time in South Africa where he worked with Nelson Mandela and Zulu Chiefs to help Colgate Palmolive in the post-Apartheid era. George joined his wife Joan and daughter Stephanie. George is survived by his daughter Jennie, son-in-law Loftur and granddaughter Emma Rebekka.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at San Marco Catholic Church in the Chapel with placement to follow in the memorial garden.









