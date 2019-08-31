|
George Lampropoulos, 94 years, passed away on August 23, 2019 after a brief illness. He now joins his beloved wife of 45 years, Gloria Lampropoulos, and his daughter, Gail Lampropoulos, who both passed away in March of this year. George was born in Somerville MA to the late Charles and Katina Lampropoulos. He resided in Lynn, MA for many years prior to moving to Danvers, MA. George was employed for many years with ADT alarm company & upon retirement moved to Bonita Springs, Fl. where he and Gloria enjoyed an active lifestyle. George served in the Navy and is a veteran of World War II. He was an active member of the Bonita Springs Elks Lodge and an avid follower of the Boston Red Sox. Brother of Demetrious (Pauline) Lampropoulos, Betsy (George) Carras and the late Chris Lampropoulos. Beloved Dad to Diane (Roger) Morin, Jeanne (John) Fontaine, Judith Lombard, Robert Blanchette and friend Melissa Snook and the late Anne Turcotte. He was Papou to 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. George loved being a Papou & enjoyed gathering with family. He will be greatly missed. A service and burial will take place in MA in September.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 31, 2019