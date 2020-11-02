1/1
George M. Labance
1941 - 2020
George M. Labance

Naples - George M. Labance, 79, of Naples, FL passed away on October 31, 2020. He was born in Franklin, NJ on August 23, 1941. George graduated from Franklin High School before joining the United States Army where he proudly served his country. After his service in the Army, George began his career in the furniture industry where he worked for over 40 years. George met his wife Patricia in 1967 and they married later that year. They moved to Naples, FL in 1979 and George started working at Robb & Stucky of Naples, FL in 1980 where he retired as General Manager in 2005. George was a member of Rotary, VFW, and The American Legion. He had a passion for biking, reading, classic movies, Disney, and loved Elvis and the NY Yankees. George is survived by his wife, Patricia Labance; three siblings, William Labance, Robert Labance, and Maryann Labance; and two nephews and three nieces as well as many dear friends.

A Visitation will take place at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9:30am-11:30am with a Funeral Mass to follow at 12:00pm at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church. The Visitation will be livestreamed on the Hodges Funeral Home Facebook page from 11:00am-11:30am.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Naples Humane Society.








Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church
