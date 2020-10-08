1/1
George Solomon
1935 - 2020
George Solomon

Naples - Major George Michael Solomon Jr, 85, passed away on October 5, 2020 in Naples FL after a decline in health. A resident of Marco Island and Naples for ten years, George was a decorated veteran who served in the several wars and in both the Marines and Army for a total commitment to the United States of America of 28 years.

George was born on September 12, 1935 in Hokendauqua, PA to parents Anna (Hanna) and George. George's excellent leadership was evident early on as he was President of his senior class at Whitehall High School and captain of the football team. He enlisted in the Marines shortly after graduation and, with that, George embarked on an illustrious military career. Enlisting in the Army next, George earned the Bronze Star for his bravery and injuries sustained in Vietnam.

George was a well-educated man who earned multiple degrees as his career progressed. As a graduate of the Officers Candidate School, George deployed all over the world, achieving honors as he went.

George is survived by his wife Stacia (Eraklis), daughters Susan and Angela, son Paul, sister Naomi and many grandchildren. George was predeceased by his son Michael and brothers James and Anthony.

An avid bridge player, George will be missed by his many friends at the Naples Bridge Deck.

The family welcomes you to join them at the wake at Naples Funeral Home Friday October 9, 5pm-7pm. There will be a funeral service held at St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday October 10 at 11am.








Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Wake
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Naples Funeral Home - Naples
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church
