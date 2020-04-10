|
George W. Wilcox
Naples - George W. Wilcox, 85, of Naples Florida, died in peace on April 6th, 2020, at Avow Hospice, embraced by his loving family.
He was Born on September 21, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan, as the only child of the late George and Clara Wilcox. On July 27, 1957 George married his lovely bride, Leone Akans, aka "Pepper." Together they raised a family of 2 boys and 2 girls. George enjoyed a successful career in the life insurance industry and, most recently, had enjoyed working as a part-time medical office assistant.
George was predeceased by his wife, Leone H. Wilcox, and his son, Robert G. Wilcox.
He is survived by his children, Karen Davis (Danny), Daniel Wilcox (Jackie), and Susan Weisen (Scott), all of Naples, Florida. His surviving grandchildren are Jessica, Joseph, Jonathan, Timothy, Joshua, and Jordon, and great-granddaughter, Ava.
A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, George will be loved and greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.
"With the unending love of God to remain, and the treasured memories ample to sustain, until we all meet again."
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020