Dr. George Wesley Facer
Dr. George Wesley Facer, 83 years old, died on September 24, 2020. Dr. Facer was born in Millbury, Ohio, to Elsie Kiel Facer and Clyde Facer. He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Pat Facer, daughters Dr. Michelle Facer (Dr. Eric Etzel), Dr. Carla Facer (Greg Armstrong), granddaughter Madison Etzel, grandson Parker Etzel, and several nieces and nephews. He received his BSc and MD from Ohio State University. Dr. Facer completed ENT residency training at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, and served as a Major in the Army at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He was on the staff at Mayo Clinic Rochester, Mayo Clinic Arizona and Mayo Graduate School of Medicine where he was Professor of Otorhinolaryngology. Dr. Facer was noted for his work with chronic ear disease, otosclerosis, and significant hearing loss, founding the Cochlear Implant Program at Mayo Rochester. He was most passionate about giving the gift of hearing to thousands of individuals. He was a pioneer in promoting and supporting women in medicine and an advocate for always doing the right thing regardless of the personal cost. He was an intelligent, generous, caring, and gentle man who taught numerous physicians not only the technical skills required to be a surgeon, but the art of being a humble, kind and compassionate physician. His patients were amazed by his ability to recall so many details about their personal life. It was his fervent hope that this would continue into the future of medicine. He was a member of numerous medical societies and professional organizations continuing his memberships until his death. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, taking only animals that were on his cooking menu. He was an enthusiastic Ohio State University fan but more importantly was a family man. He passed on his love of fishing, sports, and the outdoors to his daughters and grandchildren, but his greatest gift was teaching everyone to be better people. George was preceded in death by his son, Michael, his brothers Walter and James, and his sisters Ruth and Carolyn. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.