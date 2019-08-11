|
Georgia Evelyn Cronacher
Naples - June12, 1918- July 30, 2019
Georgia Cronacher, daughter of George David and Bergloit Collins, passed away peacefully at the Cove at the Marbella the evening of July 30th, 2019 at 101 years old. She was born in Saint Johns, New Brunswick, Canada and her family moved to Portland, ME in 1921. After completing her education she moved to New York City to become the head fashion buyer for a major department store. In 1947 she met and married Roy W. Cronacher, Sr. and they began a new life in Pompano Beach, FL, building the first major housing subdivision Beachway Estates, Beachway Shopping Center and the first bank on Atlantic Ave. They became known as Mr. & Mrs. Pompano for helping to transform the town from a farming community to a destination for vacationers and second homeowners in the early 1950's. They continued their development career which included one of the first hotels on AIA on Ft Lauderdale beach, The Pirates Boot, and one of the very first Condominium's in South Florida, The Venetian House, and others in Delray Beach.
Georgia was a successful interior designer and decorator who not only worked with her husband, but also her son Roy W. Cronacher, Jr. when he embarked on his on building career at the Ocean Reef Club in the early 1970's. After her husband passed away unexpectedly, she followed her son to Naples, FL in 1991, and continued to call Naples her home for the remainder of her life.
Georgia, the matriarch of the Cronacher and Collins family, lived through the great depression, and that experience molded her work and personal ethics. She was an extremely strong and loving mother and person. She raised Roy Sr.'s two children Patricia Ann Travers, and Scott Cronacher (who pre-deceased her); both lived in the Washington DC area. She also helped support and raise many members of her siblings' children on her Collin's side of the family. Roy and Georgia had one child together, Roy Jr. After Roy Sr.'s death she married Dane Morgan a close family friend from Ocean Reef, a handsome stylish man and very accomplished Architect. Dane passed away in 2007, leaving behind his three wonderful sons - Steve, Michael, and Dane Jr. and their families, who wrote: "We would like to acknowledge a deep debt to Georgia for the joy and for the care she gave him and us. A spirited, beautiful, confident woman." She later had a long term dear and special relationship with Paul Mongerson and his family.
Georgia was also predeceased by both her brothers, Robert Collins, and Bruce David Collins and her sister Dorothy Collins-Conroy. She leaves behind her son and wife, Roy and Jackie Cronacher, Jr., her grandchildren Roy III and Carin Ashley, Audrey Cronacher (Scott's widow) and Patricia Ann Travers and her children, her Collins family, as well as the Morgan clan and the Mongerson family. She was an amazing person who lived an amazing and full life, and she will be dearly missed by all. At her request there will be no funeral arrangements and her ashes will be spread on the Atlantic Ocean in Key Largo, as were Roy Sr.'s.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Avow Hospice at 1095b Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Fl. 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019