Gerald C. Coleman
Naples - Coleman, Gerald C. LTC U.S. Army (retired)
November 19, 2020, Gerald C. Coleman, (Jerry) of Naples FL loving father of Margaret Feudo, (Bob), Miriam Coleman and Christine Jackson, (Larry), grandfather of Katherine Jackson and Maria Giulia and Monica Boemi , brother of Robert J. Coleman and Miriam J. Brown passed away peacefully at his home in Naples FL. He was 85 years old. Predeceased by his loving wife Marylou (Myers) and dear brothers Francis and Richard Coleman. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins whom he loved dearly.
Born in 1935 to Francis Eugene and Mary Veronica (McCullough) Coleman of Philadelphia, PA. As the son of an Army Officer, the family traveled during his youth eventually settling back in Philadelphia where Jerry graduated from Our Mother of Sorrows and St Thomas More High School. Always an outstanding student, Jerry went on to graduate from Villanova University with a BS in Economics. After marrying his beautiful wife Marylou (Myers) in 1960, the couple moved to Washington D.C. where he went to Georgetown Law. He began his Army Career in 1963 with his first assignment at Ft.Bragg, NC. and then on to many assignments world-wide as a JAG officer and Military Judge. His military service took him from Vietnam, to NATO Europe, The Pentagon, Japan, Hawaii, and stateside. He did a second tour at Ft Bragg where he received a Master Parachutist (500 jumps) which was perhaps his proudest accomplishments among his many military awards.
After retiring from the Army as a LTC, he became an Administrative Law Judge for the State of PA and worked at that position for more than 25 years.
He finally retired to Naples, FL in 2010.
Jerry had an awesome sense of humor and was adored by his family and friends. He was a lifelong academic whose major passions were reading and collecting books, writing scholarly articles, coin collecting, wine collecting and keeping up with family and dear friends from around the world. Perhaps his most outstanding legacy was always being there for his children and grandchildren...
There will be a private viewing for family only in Naples, FL and other services are scheduled for family and friends in Spring of 2021 in Philadelphia. Burial will be at Washington Crossing's National Cemetery in Pennsylvania.
