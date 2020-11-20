Gerald Clarence (Jerry) Knudson



Gerald Clarence (Jerry) Knudson, 92, passed away on November 15, 2020, surrounded by his daughters.



Jerry was born in Valley City, North Dakota, to Richard and Gertrude Knudson. He attended schools in Valley City and Crookston, MN, and served as a paratrooper with the United States Army in Japan after graduating from high school. Following his military service, he attended the University of Minnesota, playing Gopher football and graduating in three years with a degree in accounting.



In 1948, he met nursing student Carol Ellison on a blind date, and they were married in June of 1950. They lived in Minneapolis, Chicago, Crookston, and Grand Forks, ND. Jerry began his career with an accounting firm in Chicago, then returned to Crookston to start his own CPA practice. In 1967, he and Boyd Holcomb merged their firms to create Holcomb, Knudson, & Company, which expanded throughout the upper Midwest. During his career, he served on the board of directors and was president of the North Dakota CPA Society. He was also active in social, civic, and club organizations. He retired from his partnership in 1982 and used his new-found free time to become a computer programming expert, returning to work as comptroller at Valley Memorial Nursing Home in 1984, and acting as resident computer guru to anyone who asked for his help. In 1987, he retired permanently and he and Carol began spending their winters in Naples, FL and summers at their Union Lake, MN home. Jerry enjoyed hunting, camping, and playing bridge. He was an avid golfer and sports fan, and traveled extensively, but more than anything, he was an exceptional father who loved spending time with his family.



He leaves behind four daughters: Paula (Mike Bila), Casper, WY, Jana (Dan Pioli), Naples, FL, Lisa (Norm) Sabye, Dent, MN, and Carla Andersen, Poquoson, VA, as well as six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Carol, his son Dane, and daughter, Sara. The family requests that memorials be directed to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store