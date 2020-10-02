Gerald Lawrence
Age 81 of Marco Island, FL and Landenberg, PA passed on October 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rita Duffy Lawrence, and his sons Gerald (Stefanie Porges) and Brennen (Whitney Lawrence). He was proud to be "PopPop" to five grandchildren: Grace, Anna, Rose, William and Virginia. Born to David Leo Lawrence and Alice Goldin Lawrence, he graduated Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, and then LaSalle College in Philadelphia. He served in the United States Air Force and as Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party before beginning a long career in the horse racing industry, including senior leadership positions at Yonkers Raceway, Churchill Downs, the New York Racing Association and Autotote - Scientific Games. In retirement, he was active in his church and community, and held the rank of Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the James A. Finnegan Foundation (www.finneganfoundation.org
), for which he served as a director for 43 years. Burial will be private.