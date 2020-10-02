1/1
Gerald Lawrence
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 81 of Marco Island, FL and Landenberg, PA passed on October 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rita Duffy Lawrence, and his sons Gerald (Stefanie Porges) and Brennen (Whitney Lawrence). He was proud to be "PopPop" to five grandchildren: Grace, Anna, Rose, William and Virginia. Born to David Leo Lawrence and Alice Goldin Lawrence, he graduated Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, and then LaSalle College in Philadelphia. He served in the United States Air Force and as Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party before beginning a long career in the horse racing industry, including senior leadership positions at Yonkers Raceway, Churchill Downs, the New York Racing Association and Autotote - Scientific Games. In retirement, he was active in his church and community, and held the rank of Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the James A. Finnegan Foundation (www.finneganfoundation.org), for which he served as a director for 43 years. Burial will be private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marco Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved