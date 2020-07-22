1/1
Gerald Lee Biskey
Gerald Lee Biskey

Naples - Gerald Lee Biskey, 84, of Naples, Florida, died Monday, July 6, 2020 in his home in Naples Florida. Gerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved life and lived it to the fullest through his many travels and activities. He especially liked his golf and fancy cars. He retired from the United States Army after 20 years of service. During his tenure in the military he was deployed to Germany, Vietnam, and many US bases. He lived in Louisville, Kentucky for 33 years before retiring in Naples. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Biskey; his parents Eunice and Frederick Biskey; sister Joanne Ashton. Surviving are his loving wife of 28 years, Beth Quisno, whom he was married to for 28 years ; two sons, Michael and Ricky Biskey; three grandsons, Joshua Biskey, Derek (Taylor) Jackson and Jacob Biskey; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters Kay (Rich) Laatt, Linda (Chuck) Quick; a brother Robert Biskey; and nieces and nephews. A memorial service is being held July 25, 2020 at Craguns Resort in Brainerd, MN. Burial services will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date yet to be determined.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
Craguns Resort
