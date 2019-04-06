|
Gerald Otto Honegger
Naples, FL
Gerald Otto Honegger, 79, of Naples, FL died peacefully March 30, 2019 in hospice care after a 2 year
dispute with cancer!! Gerry was born in Long Beach, CA on Sept 18, 1939. He was the oldest child of Marie and Otto Honegger, a Naval Officer. They were living in Honolulu when it was bombed. After WWII the family moved back to NY where Gerry graduated from Burnt Hills HS. He joined the Navy, then lived in VA and MD before settling in Naples in early 80s.
He began his fascination with the ocean as a child in the waters of the Pacific, then as an adult surfing in the Gulf. He was well known as the " Silver Surfer". Gerry was a self taught musician and especially enjoyed playing guitar and piano. He loved music and shared it with everyone he knew. The Gruv Monstrz played at many venues. A lover of life and people, his door was open to all. Gerry's magnanimous personality and creative, kind spirit will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by son, Phillip Honegger Harper; sisters, Annette Carner and Isabella McCullough; brother-in-law, Ken Carner; and cousins, Jeannette Singer Rose and Linda Singer Berger.
A farewell to Gerry is being held Saturday, April 6 at the 13th Ave S pier from 5-8pm.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 6, 2019