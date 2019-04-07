|
Gerald Todd Fry
Naples, FL
Gerald Todd Fry, 77, of Naples, FL passed away suddenly on Wed., 4/3 from a sudden cardiac event.
Born on February 19, 1942 in Ypsilanti, Michigan, he and his family moved to Naples in 1973. He became co-owner of The
Metric Wrench- a foreign car repair shop- and stayed with that profession until retirement when he and his wife began to travel in their Motorhome- working in campgrounds as 'Workampers' for ten years. Retiring again in 2014, Jerry began to work at his favorite hobby- woodcrafting- and cheering ever more enthusiastically for the University of Michigan Wolverines- irregardless of the sport !
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019