Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Fry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Todd Fry


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald Todd Fry Obituary
Gerald Todd Fry

Naples, FL

Gerald Todd Fry, 77, of Naples, FL passed away suddenly on Wed., 4/3 from a sudden cardiac event.

Born on February 19, 1942 in Ypsilanti, Michigan, he and his family moved to Naples in 1973. He became co-owner of The

Metric Wrench- a foreign car repair shop- and stayed with that profession until retirement when he and his wife began to travel in their Motorhome- working in campgrounds as 'Workampers' for ten years. Retiring again in 2014, Jerry began to work at his favorite hobby- woodcrafting- and cheering ever more enthusiastically for the University of Michigan Wolverines- irregardless of the sport !

For the complete obituary, please log on to www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fuller Funeral Home
Download Now