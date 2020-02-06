|
|
Geraldine "Geri" Williams Maltese
Bonita Springs -
Geraldine "Geri" Williams Maltese, age 75, passed away on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Samuel J. Maltese. She was the second child born of Anita and Harrold Williams on July 20, 1944 in Toronto, Canada. At a very young age she took up figure skating and competed at a high level in Eastern Canada where she received a gold medal for "Figures and Free Skating." Her passion did not stop there, she moved to the USA and became a member of the American Figure Skating Association. She was certified as a figure skating judge and coached a very high level of skaters throughout her career and helped them achieve their skating potential. "GiGi," as her grandchildren would call her, had a love for life. She lived her life her way and loved everyone who was in it. Geri lived in the Spring Run Community for over 20 years. Geraldine is survived by her two sons, Hugh Gall and Jeffrey Gall and daughter in law Mandie Gall. She also has two beautiful grandchildren, Jocelyn Gall and Hugh Gall Jr; and sisters, JoAnne Groulx and Debbie Calcutt.
The Celebration of Geraldine's Life will be held at the Clubhouse at Spring Run Golf Club in Estero, Florida on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 PM.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020