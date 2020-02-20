|
|
Gerard H. Porter
Naples - Gerard H. "Gerry" Porter, 88, of Naples, FL, passed away quietly Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
He was born December 29th, 1931 in Catskill, NY to Kenneth and Dorothy Baudin Porter. Gerry graduated from Draper High School in Schenectady, NY. Upon graduation he joined the United States Army and served in Korea. Upon honorable discharge from the Army, he attended and graduated from Bentley School of Accounting and Finance in Boston, MA. After graduation Gerry worked for the Marathon Oil Co until retirement in 1986.
On November 5, 1955 he married the love of his life Virginia Ann Philo in Schenectady, NY. They moved to Findlay, OH and were members of the Trinity Episcopalian Church, and relocated to Naples, FL. in 1990.
Gerry and Ginny were members of Imperial Golf Club in Naples, FL.
Gerry is survived by his sister Linda Seeley, his son William K. Porter and wife Patricia. Also survived by grandchildren Brock and Brent Porter, Shelley Moore, Erica Corini, Lindsay Castret, Christopher Castret, and several great grandchildren.
Gerry is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Dorothy, sister Audrie Reichter, daughter Karen L. (Richard) Castret, and loving wife of 62 years, Virginia A. Porter.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 2:00P.M. in the Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home located at 28300 S. Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Interment will follow in Naples memorial Gardens located at 525 111th Street in Fort Myers, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gerry's name to the hospice of your choice.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020