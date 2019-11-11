|
Gerret "John" Gerretsen
Gerret "John" Gerretsen, 94, died on October 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Katherine Gerretsen for 71 years; caring brother to Jean Waldek, loving father to Kathy (Jeff) Bristol, Gary Gerretsen, Jon (Jill) Gerretsen and unofficial adopted daughter Meg Gaynor, cherished grandfather Jackie (Ed) Carrington, Jill Bristol, Kate (Louis) Bristol, Grace Gerretsen, Will Gerretsen, Lauren (Nathan) Scheetz, and great grandfather to Charlie, Ted, Christopher, Catherine.
John was born on July 12, 1925 in Queens, New York to Gerret and Frieda Gerretsen. He attended John Adams High School, where he lettered in three sports; basketball, baseball, and football. After graduating from High School in 1943 he enlisted in the US Navy and served two years as Radioman on an escort destroyer during World War II. Upon being honorably discharged, John attended Wagner College where he met Katherine "Kay" Louise Higgs, the love of his life, they married in 1948. John spent the first four years of their marriage playing baseball, third base for the Braves Minor League Franchise, with Kay by his side providing encouragement and support.
Once John retired from baseball, he devoted his time to the family business, Higgs Marine Service, located on Westchester Creek Bronx, New York. John ran the company with his father in law William T. Higgs until William passed in 1974. John and Kay, along with their children Kathy, Gary, Jon had a deep love for the ocean and spent a tremendous amount of time together on the water. During his time at Higgs Marine Service, John also established a successful Travelers Insurance franchise under the Higgs umbrella. John and Kay enjoyed traveling together and had the opportunity to explore Europe with their lifelong friends.
In 1984 John and Kay retired and moved to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and spent almost 20 years as residents of Eastpointe, actively involved in their community. In 2005 they moved to Estero, Florida to be closer to their daughter Kathy. Throughout these years in Florida, John was an avid golfer. He enjoyed playing the game on a daily basis with friends and recorded numerous club championships along with five hole-in-ones. John spent his final years in O'Fallon, Missouri with Kay, near his son, Jon, and his grandchildren.
John had a zest for life, a quick wit, and an amazing memory that allowed him to share precious stories with friends and loved ones over the years. His family adored him, and he will be dearly missed.
A celebration of John's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019