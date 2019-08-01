|
Gertrude Congdon Hayes
Naples - Gertrude Congdon Hayes died on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Naples, Florida. She was born in Binghamton, New York, on December 22, 1917, and celebrated a wonderful 100th birthday just over a year ago with friends and family at Bentley Village in Naples.
Gert graduated from St. Paul's High School in Binghamton where she met her husband Robert L. Hayes. They were married on June 15, 1940, after Gert completed nursing school. Bob predeceased Gert in 1971.
From the days when she ran the Girl Scout cookie drive with boxes stacked high in the family dining room to her volunteer work in the library at Bentley Village, Gert was always active, generous and fun. In her later years, she enjoyed world travel, especially if it took her anywhere near water.
Gert cared about other people. She enjoyed a good conversation about books or sports or new technology, had a great sense of humor and stayed in touch with people over the miles and years. She was the especially beloved Grams for her grandsons Chris and Patrick, with whom she spent many joyful hours, and her great-grandchildren.
She spoke her deep Catholic faith most eloquently by the way she lived—by the courage with which she embraced life after losing her beloved husband almost fifty years ago, by her integrity, and by her encouragement of the beliefs and journeys of others. She was one of the last of the Greatest Generation—a woman of strength, humility, humor and intelligence.
Gert is survived by her son Robert Hayes and daughter-in-law Beverly Feagin of Naples, Florida; her daughter Patricia Hayes and longtime friend, Judy Corder, of Austin, Texas; grandchildren Chris Hayes (Lisa), Patrick Hayes (Sheena Turcotte) and Brooke Corder (Anthony Cruz); and great-grandchildren Merrick, Sophie, Harper, Lucas and Sidney. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters Frances Gow and Mary Brooks.
A Memorial Mass in celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Naples, Florida. The family will be available to receive visitors in the church vestibule during the hour prior to the service.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019