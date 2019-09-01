|
|
Gertrude Markiewicz
Bonita Springs - Gertrude "Trudy" Markiewicz (née Wittge) passed away on August 28, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born on August 17, 1922 in Hamburg, Germany, where she had loving parents and close friends.
Shortly after WWII, she met her husband Jan Markiewicz, a prisoner of war from Warsaw, Poland who had been active in that city's uprising. After experiencing the hardships of war, they immigrated to America in 1952. The young family worked hard to build a life together in New Haven, CT and later North Haven. They learned English, raised four children; Jan earned an engineering degree, while Trudy was proud to have earned her "Ph.T" for supporting and "Pushing Him Through".
Family and faith where anchors in Trudy's life, and she nurtured a positive outlook wherever life took her. She found great joy in traveling throughout America and Europe, frequently embarking on bus trips alone and returning with life-long friends. In 2009, the couple moved to Florida and lived near family. She touched and inspired many people with her friendliness, optimism and readiness for adventure until the very end of her life. Trudy and Jan were honored to become American citizens, while passing on pride for their German and Polish heritage to their children and grandchildren.
Jan Markiewicz passed away on July 22, 2013. Trudy is survived by her children Marty Markiewicz of Naugatuck, CT; Connie Kops of Fort Myers, FL; Steven (Kathy) Markiewicz of Meredith, NH; and Norbert (Angie) Markiewicz of Titusville, FL. She was a beloved Oma to nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A truly special person, she will be dearly missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held in Bonita Springs, FL on November 14, with further details to be determined.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019