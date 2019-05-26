|
Gertrudis Carles DeLaVina
Naples, FL
Gertrudis Carles DeLaVina, 88, of Naples, Florida passed on May 19, 2019 in Georgetown, Texas.
A Family Celebration of her life will be held privately by the family.
A native of Panama, Gertrudis was born to Humberto and Angelica (Almillategui) Carles on June 17, 1930. She married Orlando DeLaVina on the day after Christmas, December 26, 1957 in Union City, New Jersey. They renewed their vows, witnessed by their daughter, in 1980.
Gertrudis was a devoted wife and mother to her husband and children. She was an excellent Seamstress in the Retail Industry. While living in Puerto Rico, she was a part of a charitable sorority. In addition to her passion for jewelry and a good glass of Andre wine, Gertrudis loved traveling, especially on cruise ships or on any kind of boat!
Gertrudis was always involved with her daughters' school activities, a member of the PTA and various committees as they grew up in Ponce, Puerto Rico.
Left behind to cherish her memory are: husband, Orlando DeLaVina of Naples, Florida; daughters, Annette and her husband, Archie Phinney of Austin, Texas, Doreen DeLaVina and her husband, Jeffrey Levenberg of Austin, Texas; grandsons, Arthur DeLaVina, Garret Stewart and Andrew and his wife, Samantha Phinney; great grandchildren, Cadence and Cassius DeLaVina.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Naples Daily News on May 26, 2019