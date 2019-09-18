|
Gilbert Morton Block
Naples - On Thursday, September 12, 2019 of Naples, FL, born in Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of Diane Berkowitz Block. Cherished father of Susan and Dr. Robert Fishman, Dr. Howard and Loren Block and the late Steven (surviving spouse Kristie) Block. Son of the late Sigmund and Lena Block. Brother of the late Sidney, Bernard and Gerald Block. Adoring grandfather of Logan and Kelsey (Andrew Zenger) Block, Arielle, Alec and Chloe Fishman, Gregory, Melissa, Erica and Emily Block. Gilbert was a merchant in McKees Rocks and Homestead and then became a financial advisor for Paine Webber for twenty years. He was active in the Jewish Federation of Naples where he was a Vice President. He was a Commander of the Jewish War Veterans Post 202 for ten years and a docent at the Holocaust Museum for many years when he and his wife of 63 years retired and moved to Naples, FL in 2000. Graveside Services and Interment were held at Beth Shalom Cemetery, Pittsburgh. Contributions may be made to Chabad of Naples, 1789 Mandarin Road, Naples, FL 34102 or Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 4760 Tamiami Trail, N. Naples, FL 34103 or Jewish Federation of Collier County, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, #2201, Naples, FL 34109 or Jewish War Veterans, Post 202, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, #2201, Naples, FL 34109. Arrangements entrusted to Ralph Schugar Chapel, Inc., family owned and operated. 1-888-621-8282. www.schugar.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019