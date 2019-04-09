|
|
Gini Sue Aldacosta
Naples, FL
Gini Sue (Stump) Aldacosta, age 40, unexpectedly passed away on April 4, 2019. Gini was survived by her husband, Rich Aldacosta; son, Ryan Aldacosta, mother, Bevy Briggs; grandmother, Ginny Brooks; siblings, Nicki Purvis, Jami Briggs and Cory Stump. Gini was preceded in death by her father, Timmy Stump, father-in-law, Richard Aldacosta and sister, Casi Stump. A celebration of Gini's life will take place at Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34112 on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The family will be receiving visitors between 4 pm and 5 pm with the service to follow. Casual attire to incorporate any or all of Gini's favorite things - flip flops, fishing, Pittsburgh Steelers and/or sugar skills would be welcomed and appreciated. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to
Southern Florida, 3655 Bonita Beach Road SE #3, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. Please visit www.FullerNaples.com for the full obituary.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019