Services
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
(239) 417-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gini Aldacosta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gini Sue Aldacosta

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gini Sue Aldacosta Obituary
Gini Sue Aldacosta

Naples, FL

Gini Sue (Stump) Aldacosta, age 40, unexpectedly passed away on April 4, 2019. Gini was survived by her husband, Rich Aldacosta; son, Ryan Aldacosta, mother, Bevy Briggs; grandmother, Ginny Brooks; siblings, Nicki Purvis, Jami Briggs and Cory Stump. Gini was preceded in death by her father, Timmy Stump, father-in-law, Richard Aldacosta and sister, Casi Stump. A celebration of Gini's life will take place at Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34112 on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The family will be receiving visitors between 4 pm and 5 pm with the service to follow. Casual attire to incorporate any or all of Gini's favorite things - flip flops, fishing, Pittsburgh Steelers and/or sugar skills would be welcomed and appreciated. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to

Southern Florida, 3655 Bonita Beach Road SE #3, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. Please visit www.FullerNaples.com for the full obituary.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
Download Now