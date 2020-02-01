|
Gisela Fox
Naples - Gisela Jatho Fox, age 80, of Naples passed away Tuesday night, January 20,
2020 in NCH Hospital in Naples, Fl. She was born on April 17, 1939 in Koln (Cologne), Germany, and daughter of Emil Karl Kurt and Wilhelmine Jatho. Gisela was preceded in death by her dear late husband,William Fox, two brothers Hans and Benno Jatho, and ex-husband Howard Farmer. For most of her life, Gisela was a homemaker extraordinaire.She was an excellent gourmet cook. To be invited to her home for dinner always ended up being a spiritual experience. Despite her long health battle she kept a great sense of humor. Stubborn in a lovely way, she fought until the very end to stay independent. She loved to help people. Her great big heart had unlimited supply of generosity and compassion for others was one of her greatest legacies. She was forever grateful to all those who helped her along the way,especially during her last years. Gisela was very thankful for care she received from all her doctors and care givers. The nurses from OPIS were her adopted family. Gisela is survived by family in Germany: her sister-in-law,Marita Jatho, nieces Sabine Odau and Nicola Stolberg, nephews Daniel and Frank Euler, ex-husband Styles Harper Jr., and countless friends in Naples and Hilton Head Island, SC. Gisela loved her dogs and was expecting them to wait for her on the other side. We know she was not disappointed. We will all miss our dear Gisela and are grateful for the time we shared with her. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 1, 2020