Giulia (Julie) D'Amelio



(07/10/1926-07/27/2020). On a sunny day in the Villa Borghese gardens of Rome, Italy, Giulia (Julie) D'Amelio (nee Baldacci) was just a 17-year-old Italian schoolgirl when a handsome American G.I. approached asking her for the time in his broken but best attempt at Italian. From then on, her life would never be the same. Julie fell head over heels for Anthony (Tony) D'Amelio. The two married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 1945, after which they returned to the U.S. and settled in Philadelphia, creating a family with their three children: Frank, Millie (Jim), and Andrew (Manijeh).



Unfamiliar with America and the English language at the time, Julie quickly adapted and worked hard raising her three beloved children and supporting her soulmate Tony as he gained professional success in the contact lens industry. The two eventually moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1958 where they continued building their beautiful life together and gave Frank, Millie, and Andrew educations that would lead them to success as a doctor, nurse, and dentist, respectively. As they approached their golden years, Julie and Tony enjoyed traveling the world together and watching their family grow with the introduction of seven grandchildren: Julie, Sara, Jennifer, Michael, Meghan, Katie, David, and John.



In 1997, Julie and Tony eventually settled down in Naples, Florida to be closer to their grandchildren and loved calling Islandwalk their home for their final years together. Julie loved reading, playing bingo and mahjong with her Islandwalk friends, cooking for her family, and watching her evening programs with Tony. Though their love story on earth came to an end in 2014 with the passing of Tony, Julie lived on, enjoying her final years while witnessing the births of her eight great-grandchildren (James, Parker, Lyla, Julia, Keeler, Tallulah, Loch, and Emilia) as she waited to be reunited with her love Tony in heaven.



Finally, in the early morning of July 27, 2020, a day short of what would have been their 75th anniversary together, Julie got her wish: she passed on and she and Tony were reunited in heaven where their love now endures eternally. Their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are blessed to have witnessed a love like no other and wish Julie and her Tony eternal peace together.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hardage-Giddens in Jacksonville, Florida. Memorial plans are postponed due to Covid-19 but tentatively planned for the fall of 2020 in Naples, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Julie's name to the St. Agnes Catholic Church of Naples, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Rd.









