|
|
Gladys D. Hummel
Naples - Gladys D. Hummel (Mellody) 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Naples, Florida surrounded by her loving family on Friday October 18, 2019. Gladys was born in Newark, NJ and resided in Irvington, NJ; Union, NJ; Albuquerque, NM; and Sandy Hook, CT before moving to Naples, FL in 2013. Gladys was predeceased by her loving husbands James P. Mellody in 1972 and Fred H. Hummel in 2010, her parents Daniel and Mary Deeney, and her brother Daniel H. Deeney. Surviving are daughter Patricia A. Lemnah (Mellody) and her husband David P. Lemnah, son James P. Mellody, her sister Muriel Ludvidsen, five grandchildren Sarah A. Watson (Mellody) and her husband Samuel C. Watson, Timothy J. Lemnah, Kathleen M. Faella (Mellody) & her husband Marc J. Faella, Sean P. Lemnah, Michelle N. Russo (Mellody) and her husband Nicholas P. Russo and one great grandchild Samuel A. Watson and many extended family members. Gladys was last employed as an executive assistant to attorney John Keal in NJ and prior to that as the executive assistant to the president of Otto B. May in NJ. Gladys' pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who she was there for without fail and with whom she traveled on multiple trips to many locations in the US and abroad, but her favorite was Disney World where she always kept up with her grandchildren. She enjoyed making jewelry, dolls and baskets and taught many people her craft. For those who knew her, they know we lost a very special, one-of-a-kind woman who will be talked about for years to come and dearly missed. A visitation and memorial services will be held at Butterfield Funeral Home, 500 Pontiac Ave, Cranston, RI, with visiting hours November 1st from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. This will be followed by a 10:00 am Mass on November 2nd at Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard, Cranston, RI. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Autism Society of America (autism-society.org). For online condolences visit www.Fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019