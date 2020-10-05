1/1
Glen Earl Weston
Glen Earl Weston

Naples - Glen Earl Weston, the S. Chesterfield Oppenheim Professor of Antitrust & Trade Regulation Law Emeritus, died peacefully on July 26, 2020, five days after his 98th birthday, at his residence in Naples, FL. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy W. Noel, and her husband, Dr. Peter J. Vernimb, of Falmouth, VA; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and a great-great nephew. Glen was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Gruver Weston (Betty, or Weedie to her family); their daughter, Sherry Sue Thomas, her husband, Elbert L. Thomas; three older brothers, Dale, Paul, and William (Bill); and his parents, Earl Putnam and Sue Petty Weston. Interment will take place at a later date with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, as Glen devoted his adult life to the law, I am asking that memorial donations be made to either one of the following funds at The George Washington University Law School: 1) Intellectual Property and Technology Law Program Fund, or 2) The Glen E. Weston Memorial Scholarship, which will be endowed for a student in Intellectual Property on a need basis. Checks are payable to GWLaw and please note Glen's name and designate which fund in the Memo line; or you may donate directly online. Mail checks to The George Washington University, PO Box 98131, Washington, DC 20077-9756; or go online here to donate directly to the IP and Tech Law Program:

https://go.gwu.edu/memoryofgleneweston, or here to donate directly to the Memorial Scholarship: https://go.gwu.edu/westonscholarship. The full obituary may be viewed with an online Guest Book at www.fullerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2020.
