Glen M. Petrie Jr.
Naples - January 7, 1939- December 9, 2019. Glen grew up in Rome, NY with a love of the Adirondacks and the Rondaxe Lake, where he built a much-loved cottage. His long career in copper and cable began with the Old Revere Brass and Copper Company in Rome and culminated VP of sales for an international segment at Draka Cable where he traveled extensively.
Glen met the love of his life, Beverly Petrie, while working for Draka. They enjoyed 25 years together. They retired to New Seabury, MA and Naples, FL including traveling, playing golf, and boating.
An avid golfer and member of the Country Club of New Seabury and Foxfire County Club, Glen had 6 hole-in-ones over the years and holds the record at the Country Cub of New Seabury.
Glen is survived by his wife Beverly Clark; daughters Kathleen (Tim) Shackleton, Pam Boyson, Jacquelyn Bentley, and Jennifer (Thomas) Ford; stepchildren Robert Evans Jr, Robin (Jeffrey)Wyatt, Jeffrey (Krista) Evans, Clark (Cindy) Evans; eleven grandchildren.
Donations may be sent to the .
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019