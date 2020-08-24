Glenn A. Jenkins
Naples - Glenn A. Jenkins of Naples, FL formerly of Billerica, MA, August 20, 2020. Glenn was a successful business owner who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid golfer and loved boating. Loving father of the late Scott A. Jenkins and loving son of the late Allen W. and Edith (Bent) Jenkins. Former husband of Gaile (Borland) Jenkins. Brother of Lorraine (Jenkins) Palermo and her husband Joe Veglia of North Chelmsford, MA, Carol (Jenkins) Delaney of Dracut, MA, Gail Jenkins of Kingston, MA, and Steven and his wife Melissa Jenkins of Billerica, MA. Mr. Jenkins proudly served in the U.S. Airforce Reserves. In honor of Glenn, memorial contribution may be made to "Christmas for Children" at Cove Yacht Club "Chickee". Please make checks payable to Second Chance Foundation and mail to The Cove Yacht Club "Chickee", c/o Cindy Thomas, 900 Broad Ave South, Naples, Florida 34102. Arrangments under the care of Legacy Options Funeral Home, Naples, FL. https://www.legacyoptions.com