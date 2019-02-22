Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Bay Presbyterian Church
26911 S Bay Dr
Bonita Springs, FL
Glenn Barry Stites


Glenn Barry Stites

Naples, FL

Glenn Barry Stites passed away unexpectedly in his home on February 18, 2019. Born September 15,1951; he is

lovingly remembered by Nina Stites, Carly Adair, Eric Stites, Don Stites, Darlene Tusch and his grandchildren. He is

predeceased by his parents Donald & Gertrude Stites.

Glenn graduated from the University of South Florida in Tampa where he started his family. In 1981 he moved his family to Naples, Fl to become one of the founding members of Moorings Park as the head Accountant for the facility. He gave 25+ years to the company before moving on to a well-deserved retirement.

A celebration of Glenn's life will be held at 3 pm on Sunday February 24, 2019 at Bay Presbyterian Church 26911 S Bay Dr, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 .

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
