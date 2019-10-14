|
Glenn Lee DeMaris
Naples - Glenn Lee DeMaris, 57, of Naples, FL died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He had been a resident of Naples since 1978, moving from St. Paul, MN. Glenn was born May 11, 1962 in Toms River, NJ a son of the late Leo D. and Joan I. (Kaufmann) DeMaris.
He was a concrete truck driver in Naples for many years and had also worked as an electrician at Bentley Electric Company of Naples. As a gun enthusiast, Glenn enjoyed going to the gun range. He listened to hard rock and heavy metal as well as blues music, the band Disturbed and Joe Bonamassa being his favorites. Glenn also liked golfing and spending time cleaning his car.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 13 years, Katherine T. "Kathy" Lacher-DeMaris; son, Christopher (Elizabeth) DeMaris of Naples, FL; daughter, Kayla DeMaris of Palatka, FL; brothers, Randy (Toni) DeMaris of Bonita Springs, FL, Scott (Tai) DeMaris of Ocala, FL; and grandsons, Owen and Jacob DeMaris. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Glenn's name to AmVets or the Humane Society of Collier County. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019