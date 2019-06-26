|
|
Glenn Robert Legan
Naples - Age 76 passed away on Saturday June 22nd 2019 at Avow Hospice Naples, FL. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Stanley and Virginia Legan. He served in the United States Army. Glenn and his wife moved to Naples in 1974.
Glenn is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Joyce. He is survived by his sons Todd (Johnnie), and Chad (Julie), and grandchildren Tyler, Justin (Chantelle), Brandon, Connor, Samantha, Alexis, and great granddaughters Kylee & Adalyn.
Glenn loved being with his family, especially his sons and grandchildren. He loved being outside at the pool swimming with the kids, on the boat fishing, in the woods camping, in the backyard playing horseshoes, he loved spending time with his family. He would light up a room with his smile when he saw his grandchildren. He was a loving grandfather and his nickname was Grampy.
A memorial service will be held Thursday June 27th at 11:00 am at Seagate Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Glenn Wiggins at 1010 Whippoorwill Lane Naples, FL 34105.
Donations can be made in his name to AVOW Hospice or to Seagate Baptist Church.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 26, 2019