Gloria Bearse Palmer
Naples - Gloria Bearse Palmer, 91, of Naples, FL passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at North Collier Hospital. She had been a resident of Naples for the past 25 years, moving from Louisville, KY. Gloria was born January 12, 1928 in Hyannis, MA the daughter of the late Ernest W. and Clara B. (Tompkins) Bearse.
Gloria was an accomplished singer and pianist and played the piano and sang in the choir of the many churches her husband, Rev. Jack Palmer, was Pastor. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Naples. Gloria also enjoyed painting and most importantly spending time with family and friends. Her life was characterized by gentleness, kindness, and a genuine love for others and her Lord Jesus.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 72 ½ years, Jack Palmer Sr.; loving sons, Gary (Marilyn) Palmer of Dayton, OH, Paul (Connie) Palmer of Fernandina Beach, FL, Jack (Susan) Palmer Jr. of Naples, FL; daughter-in-law, Becky Palmer; 4 grandsons; and 6 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, her son, David Palmer, preceded her in death.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gloria's memory to 1st Baptist Church of Naples - Kingdom Mission Fund, 3000 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples FL 34109. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 9, 2019