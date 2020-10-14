1/1
Gloria J. Valentine
Gloria J. Valentine

Naples, FL - Gloria J. Valentine passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, October 13th, after 92 years of a joy filled life. She was originally from Long Island, New York and moved to Naples in 1983. Gloria was fun loving and enjoyed dancing, traveling and playing all types of games, especially scrabble. She was also a crossword puzzle enthusiast. While in Naples she worked in retail sales and was a long-time member and past president of the Solo Singles Club.

Gloria is predeceased by her husband Robert B. Valentine, her sister and brother-in-law, Rosemarie and William H. Milligan and their daughter Laura. She will be deeply missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Clair Chapman, her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Kathlene Valentine, and her nephew, David Milligan. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and others who loved her dearly.

Gloria will be interned at Calverton Cemetery in Long Island, New York with her husband. She was an avid supporter of all Veteran's organizations and contributed faithfully to the Wounded Warriors. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com






Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
